TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 217.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.56 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

