Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

