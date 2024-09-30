Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 59.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after buying an additional 84,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.92 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

