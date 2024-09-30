Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $3.49 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.