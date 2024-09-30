The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.54

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 550424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

