The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 318,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $99.87 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

