Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 6,000,000 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,709,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE MLNK traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.56. 521,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,563. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.01.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
