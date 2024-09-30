Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 347 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

