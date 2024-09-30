Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 480 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,327,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $347.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.38.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

