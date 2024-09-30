Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $117.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

