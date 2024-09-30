Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $174,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 320,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

