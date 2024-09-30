Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DXC Technology by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 96,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.