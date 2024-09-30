Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.93 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $45.01 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

