Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

