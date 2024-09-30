Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,969 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Airbnb by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,585,418.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,989 shares of company stock worth $75,824,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

