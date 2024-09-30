Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,466 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $236.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

