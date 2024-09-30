Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

HII opened at $263.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.