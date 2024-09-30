Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,137 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $771,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $627,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.