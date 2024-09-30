Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $114,625.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,903,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,765,540.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

