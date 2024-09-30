Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $155.35 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

