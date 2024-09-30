TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $409.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

