Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Traction Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

