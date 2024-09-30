Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $291.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $291.52 and last traded at $290.93, with a volume of 866220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.83.

The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

