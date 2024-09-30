Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 65,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,287 call options.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

United States Oil Fund stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.92. 2,320,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,734. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,030,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 644.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,238,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.