Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $238,200.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 133,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,012. The company has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

