Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (LON:TPV) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (LON:TPV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Venture VCT Price Performance

TPV stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,533.33 and a beta of 0.06. Triple Point Venture VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.44.

