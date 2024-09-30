Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.21

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 547103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $12,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 84.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 246,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $4,138,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.