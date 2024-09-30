Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $151.65 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

