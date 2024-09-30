Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

