Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $288.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as high as $247.01 and last traded at $245.92. 348,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,277,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.22.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

