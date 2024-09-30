United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

