UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 235,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $581.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

