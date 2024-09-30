UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Plans $0.81 Annual Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

UPMMY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 18,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

