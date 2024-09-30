UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Plans $0.81 Annual Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
UPMMY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 18,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.81.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
