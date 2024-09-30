US Solar Fund (LON:USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

LON USF opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.47. US Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.76 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

