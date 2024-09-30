Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:VCNS)

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 29.32. 8,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 28.70 and its 200-day moving average is 28.10. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12 month low of 25.01 and a 12 month high of 29.35.

