Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.