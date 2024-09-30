Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $525.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.53 and a 200-day moving average of $493.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

