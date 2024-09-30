Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average of $265.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

