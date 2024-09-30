Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

