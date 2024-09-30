Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

