Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $525.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.
Venator Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $605.61 and its 200-day moving average is $691.71.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
