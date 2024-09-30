VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 2,456 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 569,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,911. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 836.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after acquiring an additional 422,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 44.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

