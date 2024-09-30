VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.00

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 39838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $880.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,296.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,699.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

