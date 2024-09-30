VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.00

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 39838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $880.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,296.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,699.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.