Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.32

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $179,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

