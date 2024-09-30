Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 4.9%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.72. 635,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 591,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $21,145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.