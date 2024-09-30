Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,597,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $574.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

