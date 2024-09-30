Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,497,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.