Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $268.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

