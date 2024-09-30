Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,248.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,789.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,753.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,272.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

