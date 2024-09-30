Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $178.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

